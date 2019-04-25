Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AWI shares. Bank of America raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.05 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $88.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $54.34 and a 1-year high of $88.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.84.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 456,000 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total transaction of $33,402,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,725,000 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $127,115,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,060,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,633,000 after buying an additional 138,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,060,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,633,000 after buying an additional 138,941 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,666,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,020,000 after buying an additional 50,113 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,150,000 after buying an additional 271,962 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,301,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,782,000 after buying an additional 22,959 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

