Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Armada Hoffler Properties has set its FY 2019 guidance at $1.11-1.17 EPS.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.23). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $30.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 million. On average, analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AHH stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 13.01, a current ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, CEO Louis S. Haddad bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $229,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 320,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,314.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AHH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

