Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $28.87 Million Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $28,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $232.50 on Thursday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The stock has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 8,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.13, for a total value of $2,119,875.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,839,137.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total transaction of $2,839,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,903,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,684 shares of company stock worth $7,518,574 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

