Appian (APPN) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on APPN. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Appian to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

APPN stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,753. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.83 and a beta of 1.84. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.74 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 87.66%. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Appian will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $96,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,995. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 38,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,386,902.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,432,523. Corporate insiders own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Appian by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Appian by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Appian by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 27.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

