Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (ARI) Position Boosted by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,191,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,931,000 after acquiring an additional 461,576 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,191,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,931,000 after purchasing an additional 461,576 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,945,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,373 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,063,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,581,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $18.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 38.08 and a quick ratio of 38.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.64. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $19.57.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $82.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.70 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 76.04%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.18%.

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 24,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $457,573.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

