Anthem (ANTM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ANTM. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $344.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $346.00 price objective (up previously from $318.00) on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.19.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $251.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.92. Anthem has a 12-month low of $219.96 and a 12-month high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.31 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Anthem will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 7,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.73, for a total transaction of $2,339,024.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.75, for a total transaction of $149,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,821,846. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.3% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Steinberg Global Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 6.3% during the first quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 10.5% during the first quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 52.6% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 59,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,007,000 after acquiring an additional 20,434 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at $282,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

