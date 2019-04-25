Antero Resources (AR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.31

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.31 and last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 328340 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Antero Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Guggenheim set a $19.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corp will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul M. Rady purchased 12,200 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $101,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul M. Rady purchased 12,239 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $102,073.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,579,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,893,196.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 14.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 30,775 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 18.7% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 469,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after buying an additional 73,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,178,347 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,869,000 after buying an additional 29,601 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 5.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,291,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,585,000 after buying an additional 123,866 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at about $314,000. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/antero-resources-ar-hits-new-12-month-low-at-7-31.html.

About Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.