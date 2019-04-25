Anixter International (AXE) Announces Earnings Results

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Anixter International had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AXE opened at $62.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Anixter International has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $79.25.

Get Anixter International alerts:

AXE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Anixter International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

In related news, Director Robert J. Eck sold 32,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $1,985,849.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anixter International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Anixter International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anixter International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Anixter International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Anixter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/anixter-international-axe-announces-earnings-results.html.

Anixter International Company Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Anixter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.