Anglo American (AAL) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AAL. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,450 ($32.01) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a conviction-buy rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price (up from GBX 2,250 ($29.40)) on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Anglo American from GBX 1,875 ($24.50) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered Anglo American to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 2,200 ($28.75) to GBX 2,340 ($30.58) in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,047.50 ($26.75).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of AAL stock traded down GBX 32 ($0.42) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,048.50 ($26.77). The stock had a trading volume of 2,012,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,120,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion and a PE ratio of 7.48. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 1,433.80 ($18.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,229.50 ($29.13).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 45,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,010 ($26.26), for a total value of £923,635.20 ($1,206,892.98). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,001 ($26.15) per share, for a total transaction of £9,464.73 ($12,367.35). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,420 shares of company stock worth $2,952,116.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.