ANDRITZ AG/ADR (ADRZY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ANDRITZ AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRZY opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ANDRITZ AG/ADR has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.222 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 29th. ANDRITZ AG/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is 37.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ANDRITZ AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

ANDRITZ AG/ADR Company Profile

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment, including turbines, generators, and additional equipment for hydro applications; pumps for water transport, irrigation of agricultural land, and applications in various industries; and turbogenerators for thermal power plants.

