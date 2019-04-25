Analyzing THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH (TBRG) and Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH (NASDAQ:TBRG) and Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.8% of THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of Falcon Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Falcon Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH and Falcon Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH N/A N/A N/A Falcon Minerals N/A 14.99% 7.08%

Dividends

Falcon Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH does not pay a dividend. Falcon Minerals pays out 400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH and Falcon Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH N/A N/A $1.52 million N/A N/A Falcon Minerals $97.20 million 4.86 $90.13 million $0.20 44.75

Falcon Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH and Falcon Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Falcon Minerals 0 2 4 0 2.67

Falcon Minerals has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.32%. Given Falcon Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Falcon Minerals is more favorable than THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH.

Summary

Falcon Minerals beats THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH

Thunder Bridge Acquisition, Ltd. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

