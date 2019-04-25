Analyzing SAExploration (SAEX) & NXT Energy Solutions (NSFDF)

SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX) and NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get SAExploration alerts:

34.4% of SAExploration shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of SAExploration shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SAExploration and NXT Energy Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAExploration $94.60 million 0.17 -$83.60 million N/A N/A NXT Energy Solutions $1.09 million 20.13 -$5.38 million N/A N/A

NXT Energy Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SAExploration.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SAExploration and NXT Energy Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAExploration 0 0 0 0 N/A NXT Energy Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares SAExploration and NXT Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAExploration -88.37% -320.99% -58.35% NXT Energy Solutions N/A -28.28% -26.02%

Risk and Volatility

SAExploration has a beta of 2.69, suggesting that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NXT Energy Solutions has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NXT Energy Solutions beats SAExploration on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAExploration

SAExploration Holdings, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services in Alaska, Canada, South America, West Africa, and Southeast Asia. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp service, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing. The company acquires 2D, 3D, time-lapse 4D, and multi-component seismic data on land, in transition zones between land and water, and in offshore in depths reaching 3,000 meters. It operates crews that utilize approximately 27,500 owned land and marine seismic data acquisition equipment and other leased equipment. It serves oil companies, national oil companies, independent oil and gas exploration, and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About NXT Energy Solutions

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. provides airborne and gravity based geophysical survey services for the oil and gas exploration and production companies through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) survey system worldwide. Its SFD remote-sensing survey system offers information on areas conducive to fluid entrapment in the sedimentary column. The company was formerly known as Energy Exploration Technologies Inc. and changed its name to NXT Energy Solutions Inc. in September 2008. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for SAExploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAExploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.