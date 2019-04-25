Analyzing Infosys (INFY) and Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) and Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Infosys and Cognizant Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infosys 18.62% 25.41% 19.85% Cognizant Technology Solutions 13.03% 22.15% 15.98%

This table compares Infosys and Cognizant Technology Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infosys $11.80 billion 3.87 $2.20 billion $0.54 19.44 Cognizant Technology Solutions $16.13 billion 2.60 $2.10 billion $4.02 18.15

Infosys has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cognizant Technology Solutions. Cognizant Technology Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Infosys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.8% of Infosys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Infosys shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Infosys pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Cognizant Technology Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Infosys pays out 31.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cognizant Technology Solutions pays out 19.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Infosys has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Infosys is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Infosys and Cognizant Technology Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infosys 2 13 0 0 1.87 Cognizant Technology Solutions 1 7 11 0 2.53

Infosys currently has a consensus target price of $11.18, indicating a potential upside of 6.48%. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus target price of $80.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.30%. Given Cognizant Technology Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cognizant Technology Solutions is more favorable than Infosys.

Volatility and Risk

Infosys has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Infosys beats Cognizant Technology Solutions on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies. The company's products include Finacle, a banking solution that provides analytics, core banking, consumer e-banking, corporate e-banking, Islamic banking, mobile banking, origination, payments, SME enable, treasury, wealth management, and youth banking solutions. Its products also comprise Infosys Nia, a knowledge-based AI platform; Infosys Information Platform, an analytics platform that enables to get insights from various data sources for decisions across industries; and AssistEdge, CreditFinanceEdge, ProcureEdge, and TradeEdge that are cloud-hosted business platforms, as well as analytics, cloud, and digital transformation services. The company serves clients in the financial services, life sciences, healthcare and insurance, manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods and logistics, hi-tech, communications, services, utilities, resources, energy, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Infosys Technologies Limited and changed its name to Infosys Limited in June 2011. Infosys Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services. The company also develops, licenses, implements, and supports proprietary and third-party software products and platforms for the healthcare industry. In addition, it offers revenue cycle management solutions to the healthcare industry; business advisory and data analytics services; and salesforce services. Further, the company develops custom cloud-based software and platforms; and provides consulting services that enable companies to plan, implement, and optimize automated cloud-based business processes and technologies. It serves banking and insurance, healthcare and life sciences, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing and logistics, travel and hospitality, energy and utilities, communications and media, and technology industries. The company markets and sells its services through professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.

