Analysts Set W. R. Berkley Corp (WRB) PT at $51.50

Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7,291.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,803,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,765,841 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WRB opened at $60.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $45.91 and a 1-year high of $60.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.