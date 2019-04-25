Analysts Set Expectations for Carnival Corp’s Q3 2019 Earnings (CCL)

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Carnival in a report released on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.68. Wedbush also issued estimates for Carnival’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Get Carnival alerts:

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CCL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.16 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $53.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. Carnival has a 1 year low of $45.64 and a 1 year high of $67.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

In other news, CEO Stein Kruse sold 32,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $1,835,864.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,262,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $1,408,848.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,536 shares of company stock worth $3,569,555. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Carnival by 4,485.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,764,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 8,573,046 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Carnival by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,718,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,246,000 after buying an additional 308,876 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carnival by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,797,000 after buying an additional 292,550 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Carnival by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,261,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,096,000 after buying an additional 1,225,024 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,889,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.