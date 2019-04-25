Analysts Set $35.00 Price Target for AAON, Inc. (AAON)

Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $35.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AAON an industry rank of 18 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AAON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

In other AAON news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $26,593.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Gary D. Fields sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $84,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AAON by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of AAON by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of AAON by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of AAON by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAON by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $49.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. AAON has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $49.45.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $112.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.00 million. AAON had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 17.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that AAON will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

