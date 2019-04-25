Analysts Expect Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (RH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $583.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) will report sales of $583.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Restoration Hardware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $578.00 million to $586.40 million. Restoration Hardware reported sales of $557.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will report full year sales of $2.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Restoration Hardware.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $671.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.44 million. Restoration Hardware had a return on equity of 522.94% and a net margin of 6.01%. Restoration Hardware’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Restoration Hardware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note on Friday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Restoration Hardware stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

RH traded down $0.82 on Monday, reaching $107.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,521. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.54. Restoration Hardware has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $164.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.22, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.74.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

