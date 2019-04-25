Analysts Expect Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (ORTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) will report earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.83) to ($1.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($1.84). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Orchard Therapeutics.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $579,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORTX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.08. 2,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,245. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -1.69. Orchard Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $21.64.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

