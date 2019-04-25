Analysts Expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) to Announce $2.07 EPS

Brokerages expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to report $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.03 and the highest is $2.15. Mohawk Industries reported earnings of $3.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year earnings of $11.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $11.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.12 to $13.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $156.00 price target on Mohawk Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Longbow Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.98 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Mohawk Industries to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mohawk Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $129.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.47.

NYSE MHK traded down $3.45 on Thursday, reaching $130.71. 1,315,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.51. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $109.35 and a 12 month high of $228.49.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 14,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $2,000,706.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $301,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

