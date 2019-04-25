Analysts Expect Conn’s Inc (CONN) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.55. Conn’s posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $432.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.95 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CONN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Conn’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Conn’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Conn’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Conn’s from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Conn’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

CONN stock opened at $25.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $789.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $42.65.

In other news, VP Todd Renaud sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $62,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,835.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Conn’s during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Conn’s during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Conn’s by 339.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Conn’s during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Conn’s during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

