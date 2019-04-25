Analysts Anticipate Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Zayo Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.28. Zayo Group posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Zayo Group will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $1.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zayo Group.

Get Zayo Group alerts:

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $639.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.73 million. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

ZAYO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Zayo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Zayo Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Zayo Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.32.

In related news, COO John F. Jr. Waters sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $176,539.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,837.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra Mays sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $76,969.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,955.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Zayo Group by 41,389.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,053,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zayo Group by 149.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,579,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zayo Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,183,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Zayo Group by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,069,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Zayo Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Zayo Group stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.58. 539,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,846,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. Zayo Group has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $39.66.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zayo Group (ZAYO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zayo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zayo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.