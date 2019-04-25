Analysts Anticipate Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.55. Blackbaud posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $221.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.40 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

BLKB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Blackbaud to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Blackbaud from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Blackbaud presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $58,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,809.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 13,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $1,050,663.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,347,544.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,432 shares of company stock valued at $6,661,485. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the first quarter worth $3,272,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the third quarter worth $129,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth $8,895,000.

Blackbaud stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.31. Blackbaud has a 1 year low of $58.23 and a 1 year high of $120.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

