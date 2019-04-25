Analysts Anticipate ACCO Brands Co. (ACCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $389.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to announce $389.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $381.50 million to $397.28 million. ACCO Brands reported sales of $405.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ACCO Brands.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. ACCO Brands’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 8.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,903,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,708,000 after purchasing an additional 449,077 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 69.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 87,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 35,729 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACCO opened at $8.95 on Thursday. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $906.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.