AMG National Trust Bank Sells 22,377 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 288,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,377 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 2.8% of AMG National Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $45,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,532. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.68 and a fifty-two week high of $164.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.6274 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

