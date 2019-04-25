AMG National Trust Bank Invests $1.66 Million in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (EWW) Stock

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 38,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 11,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA:EWW traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $46.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,795,808. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $53.06.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

