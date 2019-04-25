AMG National Trust Bank Buys 11,481 Shares of Sanofi SA (SNY)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,481 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $1,502,000. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in Sanofi by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Sanofi by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 114,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $1,690,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE SNY traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.91. The stock had a trading volume of 143,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi SA has a 1-year low of $37.43 and a 1-year high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $1.7395 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 131,115 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.17, for a total value of $54,041,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

