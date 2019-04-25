Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) Position Reduced by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,186 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $613,867,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9,885.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,413,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,445 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,577,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,523,000 after acquiring an additional 263,728 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,192,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,820,000 after acquiring an additional 242,695 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,736,000 after acquiring an additional 181,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $144.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $153.15. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.91.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.14. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 38.65% and a net margin of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In related news, EVP Colin Moore sold 24,032 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $3,211,636.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,543,577.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) Position Reduced by Copeland Capital Management LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/ameriprise-financial-inc-amp-position-reduced-by-copeland-capital-management-llc.html.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.