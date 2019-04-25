AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD) Stake Lessened by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,834 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 178,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 90,888 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 121.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,527,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,219,000 after buying an additional 837,122 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,034,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 194.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 617,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,451,000 after buying an additional 407,527 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

COLD stock opened at $31.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $415.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.40 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 7.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.39%.

COLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

In other news, Director Ronald W. Burkle sold 38,422,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $1,055,468,355.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

