American Assets Trust, Inc (AAT) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 82.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 232,086 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAT shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of AAT stock opened at $45.95 on Thursday. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 12 month low of $32.31 and a 12 month high of $46.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $82.61 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 53.59%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

