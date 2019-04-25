Amazon to bring 1-day delivery

Two-day delivery is going out of style.

Amazon, that hooked shoppers on getting just about anything delivered in just two days, declared Thursday that it will shortly promise one-day delivery for its Prime associates on many items.

The company hopes that its $119-a-year Prime membership more rewarding will be made by cutting edge delivery times in half, because every other shop offers deliveries in two days. Where picking up at a store and purchasing online is gaining popularity with shoppers amazon also can’t compete with Walmart and Target.

Amazon didn’t say when the shift to its Prime membership will happen, but says it has been growing its assortment of items eligible for deliveries from the past month.