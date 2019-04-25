Altman Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,710 Shares of DXC Technology Co (DXC)

Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,919,000 after purchasing an additional 101,966 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,026,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,681,000. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 889,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd now owns 25,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology stock opened at $64.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. DXC Technology Co has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $105.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of DXC Technology to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Monday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

