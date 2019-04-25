Alphacat (ACAT) Reaches One Day Volume of $194,247.00

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Alphacat token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Alphacat has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Alphacat has a market cap of $1.00 million and $194,247.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alphacat alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00424348 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018355 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001886 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.01009432 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00180878 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007298 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00001392 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Alphacat Token Profile

Alphacat’s launch date was August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io

Buying and Selling Alphacat

Alphacat can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Kucoin, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alphacat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphacat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.