Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 96 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Alphabet by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Pivotal Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,010.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,153.42 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Alphabet to $1,100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,329.91.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,260.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $875.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $977.66 and a 12-month high of $1,291.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.08 by $1.69. The company had revenue of $31.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 47.31 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

