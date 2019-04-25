Alliant Energy (LNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Alliant Energy has set its FY19 guidance at $2.17-2.31 EPS.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $873.50 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alliant Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LNT opened at $46.68 on Thursday. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $47.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.58%.

Several research analysts have commented on LNT shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Friday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.94.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

