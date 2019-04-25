Alliance Data Systems Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

Alliance Data Systems has a payout ratio of 11.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Alliance Data Systems to earn $23.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

ADS opened at $164.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.78. Alliance Data Systems has a 52-week low of $142.58 and a 52-week high of $250.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $7.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.78 by $0.26. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 54.62%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.50.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

