Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Stake Increased by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Air Products & Chemicals comprises 1.1% of Security National Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 376.1% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 617.6% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on APD. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.64.

NYSE APD traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $199.57. The stock had a trading volume of 42,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,898. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.44 and a 52-week high of $201.97. The company has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

