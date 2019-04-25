Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agnico Eagle maintains a solid exploration budget and is reinvesting in assets to expand output. the company is making progress with its key growth projects and expanding mine life across a number of properties. However, higher unit costs and declining production are weighing on the company’s margins. The company’s inability to generate positive free cash flows and stretched valuation are other concerns. The stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins reissued an average rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. CIBC reissued a buy rating and issued a $57.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays cut Agnico Eagle Mines from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $43.60 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.61.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $40.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.32, a PEG ratio of 86.48 and a beta of -0.49. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $47.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $537.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.4% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 176,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 20,932 shares during the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at $309,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 23.8% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 595.6% in the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 107,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at $368,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

