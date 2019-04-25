Adrenaline Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00 (ADN)

Adrenaline Coin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. In the last seven days, Adrenaline Coin has traded flat against the US dollar. Adrenaline Coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $30,281.00 worth of Adrenaline Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adrenaline Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000263 BTC on exchanges including $49.38, $31.16, $20.30 and $24.73.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,480.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.47 or 0.03016398 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.62 or 0.05146655 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.99 or 0.01357024 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.01229612 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00102601 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.94 or 0.01190998 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00291106 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00032380 BTC.

Adrenaline Coin Profile

Adrenaline Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2015. Adrenaline Coin’s total supply is 10,374,032 coins. Adrenaline Coin’s official Twitter account is @AdrenalinePay . The official website for Adrenaline Coin is adrenalinecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Buying and Selling Adrenaline Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adrenaline Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adrenaline Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adrenaline Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

