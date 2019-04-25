Adecoagro (AGRO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.46% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adecoagro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

AGRO stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,190. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $824.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.57. Adecoagro has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $9.06.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $226.51 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Adecoagro will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Adecoagro by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 23,548 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 43.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

