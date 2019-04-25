ACG Wealth Grows Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

ACG Wealth grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 56.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.5% in the first quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 12,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 187,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,854,000 after acquiring an additional 11,793 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 9,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10,870.4% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 217,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 215,560 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,491,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,823,225. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $111.06 and a 1-year high of $127.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

