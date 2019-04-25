ACG Wealth Acquires 8,699 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 59.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $178.07. 18,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,935. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $140.49 and a 52 week high of $178.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.5871 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

