Access National Co. (ANCX) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Access National Co. (NASDAQ:ANCX) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Access National were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Access National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,703,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Access National by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 626,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,974,000 after buying an additional 88,440 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Access National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Access National by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,056,000 after buying an additional 54,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Access National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

ANCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Access National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Access National in a research note on Monday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Access National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Access National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Access National stock opened at $23.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $497.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.01. Access National Co. has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $30.40.

Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.66 million. Access National had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 24.62%. On average, analysts expect that Access National Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Access National

Access National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Access National Bank that provides credit, deposit, mortgage, and wealth management services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and associated individuals primarily in the greater Washington, DC Metropolitan Area. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management.

