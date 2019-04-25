Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Insider Purchases $146,800.00 in Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) insider Randel William Woodgrift purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.40 per share, for a total transaction of $146,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $76.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $56.81 and a fifty-two week high of $80.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Citigroup cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7,559.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,095,862 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 29,702,943 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $1,239,454,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,762,285 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,718,726,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871,418 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7,636.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 6,248,957 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,045,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,755,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

