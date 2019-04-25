Aareal Bank AG (ARL) Receives €34.91 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €34.91 ($40.59).

ARL has been the topic of several research reports. Warburg Research set a €32.90 ($38.26) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. HSBC set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €29.30 ($34.07) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of ARL stock traded down €0.30 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €30.22 ($35.14). 238,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,447. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70. Aareal Bank has a 12-month low of €25.82 ($30.02) and a 12-month high of €42.93 ($49.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions and services to the property industry in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, retail, logistics, and residential properties, and shopping centers in Europe, North America, and Asia.

