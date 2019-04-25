AAON (AAON) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.14

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.14 and last traded at $49.10, with a volume of 1039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.79.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAON shares. ValuEngine cut shares of AAON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). AAON had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $112.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $26,593.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Gary D. Fields sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $84,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AAON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in AAON in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in AAON by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in AAON by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in AAON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

