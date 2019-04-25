$860,000.00 in Sales Expected for Arbutus Biopharma Corp (ABUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) to post $860,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.55 million and the lowest is $230,000.00. Arbutus Biopharma posted sales of $1.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year sales of $6.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 million to $17.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.80 million, with estimates ranging from $6.89 million to $20.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 74.52% and a negative net margin of 986.23%. The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.77 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABUS shares. ValuEngine cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of ABUS stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,922,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,261. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.77.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 15,416 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 52,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 28,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded on October 6, 2005 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

