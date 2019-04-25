836 Shares in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (PSJ) Acquired by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSJ. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,758,000 after purchasing an additional 13,763 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,754,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,387,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSJ opened at $94.06 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 12 month low of $68.08 and a 12 month high of $94.63.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

