7,700 Shares in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Koppers by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 58,825 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Koppers by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 10,744 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,090,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Koppers by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 149,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,635,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP R. Michael Johnson bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 183,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,568.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KOP. TheStreet raised Koppers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

NYSE KOP opened at $27.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $564.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.15. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $45.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.61.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $425.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.00 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

