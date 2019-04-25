$66.40 Million in Sales Expected for Information Services Group, Inc. (III) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will announce $66.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.50 million. Information Services Group reported sales of $68.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year sales of $279.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.10 million to $280.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $294.01 million, with estimates ranging from $287.83 million to $302.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Information Services Group had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.67 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research set a $6.00 price objective on Information Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Connors purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,884,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,171,991.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Todd D. Lavieri purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,790 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,154.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 55,550 shares of company stock worth $206,896. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of III. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 865.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 62,961 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 120,233 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,340,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after buying an additional 265,409 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,466,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after buying an additional 264,143 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

III stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. Information Services Group has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

