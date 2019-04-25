563 Shares in China Mobile Ltd. (CHL) Acquired by Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHL. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in China Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in China Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in China Mobile by 121.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in China Mobile in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in China Mobile by 1,169.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:CHL opened at $47.26 on Thursday. China Mobile Ltd. has a 52-week low of $43.25 and a 52-week high of $55.84.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of China Mobile in a report on Friday, March 22nd. New Street Research lowered China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. HSBC lowered China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded China Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.
About China Mobile
China Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers voice services, including local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.
Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL).
Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.